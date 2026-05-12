PureHealth brand portfolio reaches AED11 billion, named Middle East’s leading healthcare brand

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has retained its position as the UAE’s leading healthcare brand portfolio in Brand Finance’s UAE 50 and Middle East 150 2026 rankings, with its combined brand value rising 23 percent year-on-year to AED11 billion.

This performance is further reinforced by the strong rankings of key subsidiaries, with three of PureHealth’s brands recognised among the UAE’s top 10 strongest brands across all sectors.

Daman ranked 7th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 83.3, and increased its brand value to AED1.2 billion, up 19 percent year-on-year.

SEHA ranked 9th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a BSI score of 80.4, and reached AED3.61 billion in brand value, growing 21 percent from the prior year.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) ranked 10th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a BSI score of 80.3, and recorded a brand value of AED1.2 billion, increasing by 50 percent from 2025.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said the rankings reflected the strength of the group’s integrated healthcare platform and its role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE.

"By bringing together care delivery, insurance and advanced clinical capabilities, we are building a more connected, data-driven system designed to deliver better outcomes at every stage of the consumer journey. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain focused on scaling this model and accelerating innovation in in AI-enabled care and consumer solutions," she added.

The rankings build on PureHealth’s sustained growth trajectory, expanding international footprint, as the Group continues to scale its presence across key global markets and strengthens its integrated Care and Cover model.

The Brand Finance UAE 50 - 2026 report highlights economic diversification and AI adoption as key drivers of brand growth.