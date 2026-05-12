Fujairah to host badminton development camps under UAE Olympic pathway project

FUJAIRAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah’s Zayed Sports Complex will host the launch of badminton player development camps as part of a national project aimed at building a pathway for identifying and developing sports talent in the UAE in line with international standards and the country’s long-term Olympic ambitions.

The camps are organised by the UAE Committee for Sports Talent Care and Support of National Sports in cooperation with the UAE Badminton Federation.

The initiative forms part of a structured development programme that begins with talent identification through local championships, followed by specialised training programmes and camps designed to prepare athletes for continental, international and Olympic competition.

The programme will feature 80 male and female players in the U13 and U15 categories, selected based on their results and technical performance in the Badminton Talent Championship organised by the committee in February.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Committee for Sports Talent Care and Support of National Sports, said investing in sports talent represents an investment in the future of UAE sport.

He noted that the committee, under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, continues to empower sports federations to implement high-quality programmes capable of building sustainable athlete development pathways for Emirati athletes.

“We are proud to support this national project, which reflects the UAE’s vision of investing in sports talents from an early age,” he said. "In cooperation with the UAE Badminton Federation, we are working to provide an advanced training environment that contributes to gradually developing players’ skills according to internationally recognised technical and sports practices, while enhancing their readiness to compete at the highest levels in the future.”

The project complements the UAE Badminton Federation’s “Olympic Pathway 2036 and 2040” programme, which focuses on identifying and developing emerging talent and preparing athletes for future Olympic Games, including Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, supported by the UAE Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports.

The “Olympic Pathway 2036” programme targets the U13 and U15 categories, while the “Olympic Pathway 2040” initiative will focus on younger age groups, including U9 and U11 players, with emphasis on foundational skills and long-term development.

The technical programme includes physical, technical and tactical training under the supervision of an international head coach and three assistant coaches, alongside continuous performance monitoring.

All camps will be held at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, which meets Olympic-standard specifications and provides advanced training facilities.