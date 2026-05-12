Sharjah Executive Council forms committee to preserve modern architectural heritage

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Council meeting held on Tuesday, in the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council discussed several topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and agencies, as well as legislation and laws aimed at developing the government work system, improving institutional efficiency, and enhancing service quality.

The Council issued a resolution establishing a committee to implement the National Policy for the Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage in Sharjah. The committee will be affiliated with the Sharjah Art Foundation and will operate under its supervision.

The committee shall be chaired by Sharjah Art Foundation’s director and include representatives at the director or department head level from the Department of Town Planning and Survey, Mubadara, Sharjah's Municipalities, Sharjah Architecture Triennial, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and Sharjah Art Foundation.

The resolution also stated that the committee plans to preserve Sharjah’s modern architectural heritage, highlight Sharjah's global status for preserving modern architectural heritage, increase awareness of modern architectural heritage and its reflection of Sharjah's historical identity, and promote cultural tourism and support economic growth in modern architectural heritage sites.

The decision also included legal rules about the committee’s powers, its meetings, forming teams and subcommittees, periodic reports, and other matters.

The Council decided to change Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2013 about municipal fees and violations in Sharjah. This decision aims to standardise procedures across the Emirate’s municipalities. It also clarifies the rules by providing a detailed schedule of fees for the Arbitration Committee, contractor dispute resolution, and complaints and suggestions.

Additionally, it lowers the fee for registering a lawsuit by the owner against citizens regarding their residences from AED1,500 to AED500.

The Council took steps to improve the legal framework of the judicial system in Sharjah. It adopted a draft law to regulate the profession of expertise before the judicial authority in the emirate. The Council then instructed its General Secretariat to send the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council.