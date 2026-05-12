RAK Ceramics posts AED760.7 million in revenue in Q1 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics PJSC reported resilient financial results for the first quarter ending 31st March 2026. The company's total revenue stood at AED760.7 million in Q1, down 2 percent from AED776.5 million in Q1 2025.

RAK Ceramics delivered a resilient first-quarter performance in 2026, supported by robust demand across the UAE and Bangladesh.

The company successfully met market demand despite ongoing regional geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and elevated logistics costs.

As a local manufacturer, RAK Ceramics benefited from its operational agility and ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

By reformulating its sourcing strategy with a greater focus on locally sourced raw materials, the company was able to secure an uninterrupted supply for clients and partners across its network while effectively mitigating supply chain disruptions and absorbing market shocks.

Proactive management actions and disciplined execution ensured operational continuity, consistent product availability, and dependable service across key markets, sustaining strong customer confidence.

During this period, RAK Ceramics further reinforced its position as a reliable industry player, consistently delivering on its commitments despite a challenging operating environment.

Gross profit margin remained resilient at 39.4 percent in the first quarter, compared with 39.7 percent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit before tax declined 17.9 percent year-on-year to AED53 million from AED64.5 million, while net profit after tax fell 21.8 percent to AED38.2 million from AED48.9 million.

EBITDA decreased 6.1 percent to AED127.3 million, compared with AED135.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ceramics, said, "Despite a challenging quarter marked by macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, RAK Ceramics delivered resilient results, supported by its diversified operations and strong regional footprint. Proactive management actions and supply chain optimisation ensured product availability and reliable service across markets."

Massaad added that demand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia remained strong, supported by construction activity and increased project contributions.

He said the company’s UAE operations continued to benefit from national industrial initiatives, including the “Make it in the Emirates” programme and the country’s broader industrial ecosystem.