ADAFSA reaffirms commitment to strengthening food security through plant protection

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting plant health and supporting sustainable agriculture as part of activities marking the International Day of Plant Health 2026, observed annually on 12th May under the theme “Plant Biosecurity for Food Security”.

This is delivered through an integrated system of programmes and initiatives based on the latest technologies and global best practices in combating plant pests and diseases—particularly those affecting date palms, which remain among the most significant challenges impacting agricultural productivity and date quality.

The authority said the theme highlights biosecurity as the first line of defence in protecting food systems and ensuring sustainable agricultural production.

In line with the “One Health” approach, the authority has implemented a comprehensive programme for the early detection of agricultural pests and diseases. The programme is supported by advanced monitoring, early warning, and risk assessment systems, alongside the enhancement of inspection and agricultural extension teams, strengthening the resilience of local production against climatic and biological challenges.

The authority also operates a comprehensive palm pest management programme aimed at protecting date palm trees and improving productivity through early detection and integrated pest management techniques.

It is based on integrated pest management (IPM) practices, including pheromone trapping, chemical and organic therapeutic injections, and comprehensive field surveys, in addition to the removal of dead and severely infested palm trees to eliminate sources of infection.

The programme further includes extensive awareness and training activities targeting farm owners and workers, providing technical guidance to promote good agricultural practices. This integrated approach has reduced infestation rates, improved palm health, and supported the sustainability of date production value chains across the Emirate.

ADAFSA said its efforts between 2019 and 2025 produced significant results in combating the red palm weevil and other date palm pests.

More than 124,000 pheromone traps were deployed across 21,000 farms, resulting in the capture of over 11 million red palm weevils since the programme began.

During the same period, more than 300,000 infected palm trees were treated, contributing to improved palm health across Abu Dhabi.

The authority also recycled 2,546 tonnes of waste from removed palm trees into organic fertilisers as part of circular economy initiatives within the agricultural sector.

ADAFSA said it had expanded awareness and training programmes for farm owners and workers through workshops, lectures and specialised guidance materials focused on integrated pest management and good agricultural practices.

The authority added that these efforts support the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen date palm cultivation and reinforce food security while building a resilient agricultural sector capable of addressing future challenges.