Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit opens at ADNEC

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026) opened on Tuesday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together decision-makers, developers, investors, financiers and innovators to discuss the future of sustainable urban development.

Running until 14th May 2026, the summit reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global platform for shaping future cities and developing more sustainable, efficient and resilient urban models.

The event comes amid accelerating global urban transformation, with projections showing that urban populations could increase by around 2.5 billion people by the middle of the century.

Global infrastructure projects are also expected to require investments of around US$106 trillion by 2040, highlighting the need for advanced urban planning strategies capable of enhancing sustainability, improving resource efficiency and addressing future development challenges.