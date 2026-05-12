Abdullah bin Zayed condemns IRGC members’ infiltration of Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island to carry out terrorist plot, reaffirms UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned in the strongest terms the infiltration by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island to perpetrate hostile acts, which resulted in the injury of a member of Kuwait’s armed forces.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its full support for all measures taken by its security authorities to counter these terrorist actions.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by the State of Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to preserve the stability and wellbeing of its society. He also commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Kuwaiti security authorities in successfully uncovering this terrorist plot.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, and emphasized the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded by reaffirming that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and reiterated the UAE’s full support for all actions taken by Kuwait to maintain its security and stability and protect its national achievements.