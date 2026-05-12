DET highlights importance of regulating trade-name signage on commercial shopfronts

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of the Dubai Civility Committee, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) continues to regulate the placement of trade-name signage across commercial shopfronts, supporting efforts to preserve the emirate’s overall visual appearance, reduce visual clutter, and enhance road safety.

The measures are based on the guidelines set out in the Outdoor Advertising Manual, introduced in 2024, in line with leading global standards, and issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality, in coordination with Mada Media, the entity responsible for regulating, developing, and managing the out-of-home advertising sector in Dubai.

The approved technical manual sets out the specifications, requirements, and standards governing the installation of trade-name signage on commercial shopfronts. Under the framework, each commercial establishment is permitted to display one trade name only, with more than one advertisement or trade name on a shopfront prohibited, in line with the approved measurements set out in the manual and in support of efforts to reduce visual clutter.

The guidelines also define the permitted method of installation and language requirements. Trade-name signage may not be installed vertically on shopfronts and must instead be displayed horizontally, with Arabic positioned above English. Projection is permitted from one side only, in accordance with the manual.

To maintain visual consistency, signage dimensions must be proportionate to the height and width of the shopfront, without excessive height, width, or thickness. The guidelines also include requirements related to lighting and brightness, including the use of approved measurement tools, adherence to permitted brightness levels, and avoiding bright white backgrounds.

Signage content must remain static, with changing or animated content, including videos or moving images, not permitted. The guidelines also prohibit the placement of trade-name signage on building balconies or on the external facades of offices, clinics, and commercial outlets located above the ground floor.

DET is responsible for issuing permits related to trade-name signage, as well as monitoring and inspecting shopfronts to ensure adherence to the approved standards. The Department calls on all relevant entities and commercial outlet owners to cooperate by complying with these requirements, in line with the Steering Committee’s vision to preserve Dubai’s urban appearance.

DET also emphasises the importance of all commercial outlets adhering to the manual, maintaining the overall appearance of storefronts, and avoiding random decorative installations or excessive lighting. These measures support the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee and contribute to supporting Dubai’s efforts to enhance its aesthetic ambiance and global image, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.