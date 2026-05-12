Abu Dhabi health leaders highlight nurses’ vital role in advancing modern healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Health leaders in Abu Dhabi affirmed that nursing staff represent the cornerstone of the healthcare system and a key partner in developing the health sector, in a manner that enhances quality of life and reinforces the readiness and sustainability of the healthcare system amid rapid developments in medical technology, artificial intelligence, and digital care.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said on the occasion of International Nurses Day, observed this year under the theme "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowering Nurses Saves Lives", that nursing staff represent the beating heart of the healthcare system and the closest human connection to individuals in their most vulnerable and needy moments.

She affirmed that behind every treatment journey and integrated care experience stands a nurse carrying a humanitarian and professional mission that goes beyond the limits of a job, practised daily through knowledge, compassion, patience, and strength.

She stated that the nursing profession has witnessed a qualitative transformation during recent years and has become central to the future of healthcare and a major partner in leading the global transformation in the health sector, through nursing staff engaging with artificial intelligence technologies, health data, digital care, and future care models, contributing to improving quality of life, accelerating recovery, and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare services.

She added that nurses have become among the most influential competencies in the sustainability, quality, and humanitarian and operational efficiency of healthcare services, due to their pivotal role in accompanying patients and reassuring families, in addition to their role as a vital link between technology and humanity, and between medical knowledge and the human experience lived by the patient. She noted that investing in nursing staff has become a strategic necessity for the future of healthcare.

For his part, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Centre, said that International Nurses Day represents an important occasion to appreciate the humanitarian and professional efforts exerted by nursing staff in supporting patients throughout treatment and recovery from addiction, praising the dedication and sincerity they demonstrate in carrying out their noble mission.

He added that the National Rehabilitation Centre is keen to develop the skills of nursing staff and enhance their professional capabilities, stemming from its belief in the importance of investing in human capital as the cornerstone of delivering integrated and high-quality healthcare services.

Sameh Abu Arqoub, Director of Nursing at SEHA Clinics, affirmed that nursing staff at the clinics are committed to implementing best practices based on scientific evidence in the fields of infection control, wound care, and fall prevention, in accordance with the highest international standards, including those of the Joint Commission International (JCI).