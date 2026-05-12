Seven killed, 20 injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A suicide bombing carried out by an attacker driving a three-wheeled explosive-laden vehicle killed at least seven people and injured 20 others in northwestern Pakistan.

Agence France-Presse quoted senior local police official Mohammad Sajjad Khan as saying that preliminary reports indicate the suspected suicide bomber approached two highway patrol police officers stationed at a checkpoint before detonating himself in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack comes just days after another suicide bombing involving a car bomb targeted a police checkpoint in Bannu in northwestern Pakistan, followed by an armed clash with security forces that resulted in the deaths of 15 police officers.