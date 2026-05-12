Sharjah Children’s Platform kicks off its third season

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Children, an affiliate of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, is preparing to launch the third season of its podcast, Sharjah Children’s Platform, a child-led initiative designed to strengthen children’s media presence and provide a space for them to express their ideas and discuss issues related to their daily lives.

Launched in 2024, the platform presents educational, cultural, awareness, health and heritage-related topics reflecting children’s interests and experiences through discussions with experts in an engaging and informative format.

Khawla Sharif Al Hawai, Director of Sharjah Children, said the platform reflects the Foundation’s efforts to empower children and develop their skills in speaking, presentation and content creation.

She explained that the children’s participation is the outcome of specialised training programmes and courses provided by the Foundation, which have enhanced their self-confidence and strengthened their ability to manage episodes professionally.

Al Hawai said the initiative aligns with the Foundation’s focus on empowering children in media, cultural and educational fields through quality programmes that refine their skills and raise awareness, particularly amid the rapid growth of new media as an essential part of daily life.

She stressed that empowering children in this field is important to building a generation capable of engaging consciously with digital content and producing effective media messages.

Al Hawai noted that the platform attracted more than 145,000 views during its previous seasons, reflecting positive engagement with its content and confirming its success in presenting a purposeful media model that represents children and addresses the community in a simple and educational manner.

She added that the Foundation continues to develop its programmes to support children’s abilities and keep pace with their interests, in line with its vision of preparing an aware generation capable of contributing effectively to society.

Episodes of Sharjah Children’s Platform are broadcast on the Foundation’s social media platforms @shjchc, with each episode ranging between 15 and 20 minutes as part of an interactive media experience that enhances children’s role in content creation and strengthens their presence in the contemporary media landscape.