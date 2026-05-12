UAQ Chamber, Businesswomen Council sign cooperation agreement with Network International

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UAQ Chamber), and Umm Al Qaiwain Businesswomen Council (UAQBWC) signed a cooperation agreement with Network International aimed at providing specialised solutions and services that support digital transformation and enhance business efficiency in the emirate, within the framework of strengthening strategic partnerships that support the business environment and empower entrepreneurs and project owners.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber by Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali, Director-General of the chamber; on behalf of Umm Al Qaiwain Businesswomen Council by Aisha Rashid Laitim, Board Member of UAQ Chamber and Chairperson of UAQBWC; and on behalf of Network International by Salim Awan, UAE Country Manager for Merchant Services at Network International.

The agreement comes as part of the efforts of UAQ Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the emirate’s Businesswomen Council to expand cooperation with entities specialising in technological solutions and smart services, in a manner that supports entrepreneurs and project owners and enables them to develop their businesses and keep pace with digital transformation across various economic sectors.

The agreement includes the provision of a range of smart services and solutions for chamber members and council affiliates, including electronic payment solutions, modern point-of-sale devices, and payment services through e-commerce stores, websites and applications, contributing to facilitating financial operations, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing the sustainability of their businesses.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening future cooperation and developing joint initiatives and programmes that serve the business community and support entrepreneurs and project owners, in line with the UAE’s direction towards a more flexible, innovative and sustainable economy.