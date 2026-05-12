SCC to discuss regulation of drone use on Thursday

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council is holding its sixteenth session on Thursday, 14th May, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

Held as part of the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, the meeting will be chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairman of the Council.

The agenda for the meeting will include the council's discussion of the draft law for 2026 on the regulation of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Sharjah.

Attending the session from the Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority will be Sheikh Khalid bin Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sharjah Executive Council Member, and Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority. Joining him will be Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority, along with representatives from the Sharjah Government's Legal Department.