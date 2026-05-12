SPL announces May calendar of workshops, literary events, family activities

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Continuing its efforts to promote reading, creativity and community engagement, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has launched its May programme featuring a wide range of cultural, educational and community activities for all age groups, reinforcing the library’s role as an interactive knowledge hub.

The programme includes workshops and discussions covering history, nature, science, programming, arts and creative exploration for children and young people, alongside awareness sessions focused on safety, responsibility and personal development.

The agenda also offers community activities designed to encourage dialogue, discovery, creativity and family interaction through programmes tailored to different generations.

Dibba Al Hisn Library will organise a book signing session titled My Exciting Adventures in Sharjah with author Suad Al Tarban on 17th May at 10:00. The event will provide visitors with an opportunity to discuss the book, which highlights Sharjah’s cultural, recreational and heritage landmarks.

Wadi Al Hilo Library will host Risk, Crisis and Security Management on 19th May at 09:00, discussing proactive approaches to identifying threats and developing rapid response plans for crises, natural disasters and security challenges, including the use of artificial intelligence.

On the same day at 10:00, Kalba Public Library, in collaboration with the University of Kalba, will organise Community Leadership: The Role of Individuals in Supporting Neighbourhood Stability, focusing on responsible behaviour, communication with neighbours, support for vulnerable groups and reliance on official sources of information.

In cooperation with Sharjah Police, Wadi Al Hilo Library will host My Safety on the Road Is My Priority; I Will Protect Myself on 13th May at 09:00 at Kalba Youth Centre. The workshop will raise awareness among young adults about road safety and traffic risks.

Sharjah Library will organise Harmony of Peace, Stories and Music that Unite Us on 17th May at 17:00. The event will combine music with literary and poetic readings celebrating peace, tolerance and coexistence, while encouraging participants to share stories and reflections on harmony and peaceful living.

Khorfakkan Public Library will present First Talk on 24th May at 17:00 at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, highlighting the UAE’s heritage through the stories and experiences of senior citizens to strengthen younger generations’ connection with national identity.

To mark International Museum Day, Sharjah Library will organise Adventurers at the Museum on 12th May at 10:00 at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum. The children’s event will feature guided tours, educational games, storytelling and hands-on activities exploring ancient civilisations.

Khorfakkan Public Library will also host Colours and Software on 17th May at 17:00, introducing children to a story combining programming, artificial intelligence, drawing and the arts.

Kalba Public Library will organise STEM Little Explorers on 24th May at 16:00 at the Child Centre in Kalba. The workshop will introduce children to science, technology, engineering and mathematics through experiments, smart games and robotics activities.

On the same day at 17:00, Wadi Al Hilo Library will present Exploring Beneficial Insects, teaching children about bees and butterflies through documentary screenings and creative activities.

Sharjah Public Libraries will conclude its May programme with From Book to Book on 20th May at 16:00 as part of the mobile library initiative. The event will offer children and families storytelling sessions and workshops inspired by cultures from around the world.

Earlier this month, Khorfakkan Public Library organised Inner Strength for employees on 3rd May, focusing on self-confidence and personal balance in the workplace.

On 10th May, Al Dhaid Public Library hosted Painting with the Brush of Love at the Arts Centre, bringing children and parents together through a shared artistic experience.

Kalba Public Library also organised Creativity in Times of Crisis on the same day, encouraging participants to transform challenges into opportunities for growth, self-development and learning.

Through its diverse programme, Sharjah Public Libraries continues to strengthen its role as an open platform for learning, creativity, dialogue and community engagement across the emirate.