Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of project to deploy Agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within 2 years

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of the new UAE government framework project, which aims to transform 50% of UAE Government sectors and services within two years by deploying Agentic AI for autonomous execution and decision-making.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that integrating AI into government work is a strategic priority for the next phase, in line with the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which further strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in advanced government models that prioritise people, accelerate delivery, and improve government efficiency.

“In a rapidly evolving world, the UAE Government has chosen to lead the shift towards integrating AI into its daily work, a government that operates and serves people around the clock. AI now helps design programmes and policies, develop solutions, deliver services, and support decision making, ensuring the highest quality of service,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Our teams are leading this national transformation. Their ability to work with future technologies is key to our success. Our ambitions are boundless, and the road ahead demands even greater determination worthy of the UAE’s name,” His Highness added.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, on the progress of the project, in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; along with a number of senior officials at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

His Highness learned about the objectives of the new Agentic AI system in government work, which aims to improve efficiency and enhance service quality and impact by transforming 50% of government processes and services into Agentic AI-based models capable of executing tasks and making decisions independently.

Al Gergawi said the team has begun following through on the leadership’s directives, under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to implement the project by identifying the requirements and mechanisms needed to achieve a 50% shift towards AI-driven government operations, strengthening the UAE Government’s future readiness and ability to keep pace with global change.

The project will streamline procedures, speed up delivery, and improve the accuracy and efficiency of government decision-making through integrated federal data and advanced digital infrastructure. It also focuses on building national AI capabilities, enabling faster and more proactive services, and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in advanced, people-centred government models.