Expo Centre Sharjah to host 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on 10 June

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah is preparing to host the 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, one of the region’s leading events for luxury jewellery and timepieces.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 10th to 14th June, 2026.

The event is expected to attract around 400 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, including several first-time participants, creating strong momentum in the luxury jewellery market.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the exhibition will bring together leading brands, designers, manufacturers and specialists from the global jewellery and watchmaking sectors, reinforcing its position as a premier international platform for luxury watches, gold and diamond jewellery, and precious stones.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Yemen, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The exhibition will also feature international pavilions representing major jewellery hubs, including Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand.

The 57th edition will provide visitors and buyers with access to premium gold and jewellery collections, while showcasing the latest trends in luxury fashion jewellery and timepieces.

Exhibitors will present a wide range of products, including diamond jewellery, gold, platinum and silver collections, fashion jewellery, coloured gemstones and pearls. Dedicated sections for lab-grown diamonds, precious metals and advanced jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies will also be featured.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the upcoming edition marks a new milestone in the exhibition’s growth and reflects Sharjah’s increasing appeal within the global watch and jewellery industry.

Al Midfa noted that the exhibition has evolved into both a major commercial platform and an international industry gathering showcasing the latest market trends and innovations in gold and jewellery.

He added that the diversity of international pavilions and product categories offers a premium experience for visitors, buyers and investors.

This year’s edition will also include a dedicated Emirates Jewellers Platform, highlighting Emirati craftsmanship and heritage-inspired jewellery design.

The initiative enables Emirati designers to showcase innovative collections alongside leading international brands, reflecting the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for the jewellery sector.

The exhibition will open daily from 13:00 to 22:00, while Friday visiting hours will run from 15:00 to 22:00.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore limited-edition collections and exclusive artistic pieces from international jewellery houses, featuring multicultural designs combining gold with emerald, ruby and opal.