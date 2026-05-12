Jaheziya launches 'Emirates Nurses Initiative' to empower national nursing leaders

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with International Nurses Day, the UAE National Preparedness and Response Programme – Jaheziya launched the Emirates Nurses Initiative, the first initiative of its kind aimed at developing Emirati nursing leaders in preparedness and response and empowering them to manage specialised training centres dedicated to building the competencies of more than 20,000 nursing professionals across government and private sectors.

The initiative seeks to qualify Emirati nurses as internationally accredited leaders through partnerships with leading global universities and training institutions. It adopts a unified curriculum in preparedness and response to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) emergencies in line with international best practices.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the European Center for Disaster Medicine, the American Nurses Foundation, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the American College of Emergency Physicians, in coordination with healthcare, academic, ambulance, police, civil defence and emergency institutions.

The launch follows the successful completion of the initiative’s pilot phase over the past six years since the establishment of the UAE National Unified and Integrated Preparedness and Response System.

The programme contributed to enhancing the competencies of physicians and nurses and strengthening healthcare workforce capabilities through internationally accredited methodologies.

A series of accelerator programmes designed by local and international experts also helped refine the skills of thousands of healthcare and nursing professionals and equip them with practical expertise to deliver high-quality healthcare services.

Dr Adel Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Shamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Chief Executive Officer of Jaheziya, said the UAE leadership remains committed to investing in human capital, particularly specialised healthcare professionals, while creating an environment that supports the development of future healthcare leaders.

He added that the Emirates Nurses Initiative will support specialised nursing education, research and professional development, while strengthening critical thinking, clinical decision-making and continuous professional development.

Fatima Al Hathithi, President of the Emirates Nurses Initiative and an internationally accredited trainer, said the launch reflects Emirati nurses’ commitment to advancing the profession through internationally accredited specialised training programmes and by promoting innovation and creativity.

She noted that this year’s International Nurses Day is being observed under the theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies,” highlighting the importance of empowering nurses as a cornerstone of healthcare systems.

Emily Boren, Director of the Nursing Training Programme at the American Nurses Foundation, said the initiative established the UAE’s first national nursing academy, offering internationally accredited courses, simulation workshops and virtual reality training programmes.

She added that the academy has organised specialised nursing forums and live emergency preparedness exercises aligned with the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority.

Al Anood Al Ajami, Director of the National Nursing Workforce Competency Development Programme Kafa’at within the UAE National Unified and Integrated Preparedness and Response System, stressed the importance of continued investment in the nursing profession in line with the UAE leadership’s vision.

She said dedicated budgets have been allocated to expand nursing training capacity, improve education quality and strengthen national preparedness and emergency response capabilities through partnerships with more than 10 leading international universities and training centres.