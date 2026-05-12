Sharjah Government announces Eid Al Adha Holiday from 25 to 29 May

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) announced that the Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holiday for Sharjah government departments, authorities, and institutions will begin on Monday, 25th May 2026, and continue until Friday, 29th May 2026.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 1st June 2026, excluding employees working on a shift system.

The announcement applies to all Sharjah government departments, authorities, and institutions, setting a unified break for the Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha period.

Normal working hours will resume on June 1, 2026, with an exception for employees working on shift-based schedules, who will continue according to their duty requirements.