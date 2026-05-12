Amlak Finance announces AED52 million in net profit for Q1 2026

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Amlak Finance PJSC announced its quarterly financial results for the period ended 31st March 2026. The Company maintained its focus on the prudent management of its UAE operations and overall balance sheet.

During the period, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED52 million, compared to AED28 million in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 86%.

Amlak’s total revenue for Q1 2026 increased by 8% to AED65 million, compared to AED60 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue from financing and investing activities increased to AED30 million from AED1 million in Q1 2025, primarily driven by higher placement of wakala deposits, which generated income of AED 28 million during the period.

Cost of distribution to financiers reduced to zero in Q1 2026 compared to AED4 million incurred on investment deposits during the same period in Q1 2025, following the full settlement of the Company’s financial obligations in July 2025.

The recently approved dividend of AED735 million highlights Amlak’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.