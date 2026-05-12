NCEMA, MoHAP confirm readiness of national surveillance, response system to address any health developments

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) confirmed the readiness of the UAE’s national surveillance and response system to address any health developments or emerging situations, particularly those related to hantavirus, noting that the country’s approved preparedness and health monitoring measures are subject to regular evaluation and review in line with international best practices and approved standards.

This came during a meeting of the National Team for the Management of Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Related to Human Epidemics, chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, under the supervision of NCEMA, and attended by team members representing relevant entities and strategic partners. The meeting reviewed the latest developments related to the Hantavirus, alongside an assessment of the UAE’s approved national health surveillance and response systems, existing precautionary measures, and coordination and integration of mechanisms with relevant entities at the local, national, and international levels.

The team affirmed the continued implementation of precautionary monitoring measures as part of the UAE’s proactive approach to strengthening public health preparedness and communicable disease response systems, while ensuring the readiness of healthcare facilities and medical teams to respond efficiently and effectively to various health situations when required.

The team sides also stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources and refraining from circulating or publishing inaccurate information, reaffirming the UAE’s longstanding commitment to protecting public health and strengthening community health awareness.

The World Health Organization has classified Hantavirus as a low-risk pathogen in terms of global epidemic spread, citing the limited potential for human-to-human transmission and the fact that most reported infections are associated with direct contact with rodents or environments contaminated by their waste.

The WHO further noted that the current public health situation does not indicate any level of risk that would warrant concern over a potential pandemic.