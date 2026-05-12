China Harbour Engineering Company showcases UAE projects at ADIS 2026

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the main international arm of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), showcased during its participation in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026 its expansion plans and strategic projects in the UAE and the wider region, highlighting its growing role in supporting infrastructure, transport and major construction projects, as well as strengthening UAE-China cooperation in engineering, technology and artificial intelligence.

Duan Kun, Managing Director of China Harbour Engineering Company in the UAE, said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE represents a pivotal strategic partner for the Chinese government and Chinese state-owned companies, given its ambitious development vision and attractive investment environment that supports the growth of major projects and international partnerships.

He explained that the company is focused on deploying advanced Chinese solutions to support the development of infrastructure projects in the UAE, alongside transferring technology, materials and supply chain advantages, in a way that enhances the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in the infrastructure sector.

He noted that the company is currently implementing the high-speed rail project linking Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in addition to expansion works at Al Maktoum International Airport.

Duan affirmed that the company’s contribution to strategic projects in the UAE would support the advancement of infrastructure systems to more sophisticated and efficient levels. He added that the UAE provides an open and encouraging environment for investment and business, making him feel fully integrated within Emirati society, reflecting the country’s approach based on tolerance, openness and cultural diversity.

For his part, Dr Adel Hamam, Regional Director for the Middle East for Operations and Commercials at the company, told WAM that the UAE market enjoys strong strategic interest from the company’s headquarters in China and ranks among its top priorities in the Middle East and globally, given the advanced investment environment and rapid momentum in infrastructure and urban development projects in the country.

He explained that the UAE and Gulf markets account for around 30 percent of the company’s total global business, while the company operates nearly 150 international branches worldwide, reflecting the Gulf region’s growing weight within the company’s global business map.

He noted that the company currently operates in nine countries across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE serving as regional hubs for its operations, adding that the total value of the company’s current projects within the UAE stands at around US$10 billion, in addition to projects of similar value across the rest of the Gulf region.

He pointed out that the company is currently implementing several projects with major developers in the UAE, including AD Ports Group, with around six ongoing projects under execution as part of its growing partnerships with leading national entities and institutions.

Dr Hamam said the company today signed a preliminary agreement with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre on cooperation in artificial intelligence applications in construction and infrastructure, as well as the provision of consultancy and engineering services between China and the UAE, enhancing knowledge exchange and advancing technical and engineering partnerships between the two sides towards broader horizons.

He added that the company signed contracts around a month ago for the Dubai segment of the high-speed rail project, affirming that work is progressing according to approved timelines without any implementation obstacles, amid the rapid development momentum witnessed in the UAE infrastructure market.