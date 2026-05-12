ADPIC launches unified governance framework to accelerate infrastructure delivery across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced a new infrastructure governance framework aimed at accelerating approvals, strengthening coordination and enhancing project delivery across Abu Dhabi’s capital projects ecosystem.

Announced during the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, the framework brings together 14 government entities, including municipalities, utilities, energy providers, transport authorities and telecommunications operators, under a unified mechanism to support faster and more integrated infrastructure delivery across the emirate.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), alongside senior officials and infrastructure leaders attending ADIS 2026.

The framework establishes a coordinated governance mechanism to accelerate the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) across Abu Dhabi’s capital projects portfolio, enabling a more streamlined approvals process among infrastructure entities.

It also introduces a Joint Committee chaired by ADPIC and comprising senior representatives from participating entities to identify and resolve approval bottlenecks that may delay project delivery.

The committee will oversee escalated NOC requests, identify root causes of delays and implement corrective action plans within defined timelines, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects efficiently and at scale.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said, “What we have formalised today is more than an administrative framework. It is a clear statement of intent that Abu Dhabi is aligning the governance of its infrastructure programme with the scale of its ambition.”

He added that bringing 14 entities together under a unified mandate reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a coordinated and future-focused infrastructure market.

Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said the framework establishes a more integrated model for infrastructure delivery that strengthens alignment between entities, accelerates decision-making and improves efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said the framework strengthens coordination across government entities while ensuring environmental standards are maintained alongside development goals.

Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Limited, said the company looks forward to contributing to efforts aimed at streamlining infrastructure delivery across the emirate.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the development of world-class infrastructure and enabling a connected and sustainable future for Abu Dhabi.

Participating entities include the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its Infrastructure Development Directorate and Urban Planning and Permit Centre divisions, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, Department of Energy, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Monitoring and Control Center, ADNOC, Etihad Rail, Dolphin Energy, TAQA Transmission, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, TAQA Distribution, TAQA Water Solutions, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company and du.

The framework also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to transparent governance, integrated planning and a stable investment environment for developers, contractors and infrastructure partners.

The signing took place during ADIS 2026, held from 12th to 14th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The summit’s second edition has expanded in scale and international participation, bringing together more than 7,000 industry leaders through conference sessions, exhibitions and business matchmaking opportunities.