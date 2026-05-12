Latifa bint Mohammed discusses strengthening cultural, creative cooperation with Swedish ambassador

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with His Excellency Fredrik Florén, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE. The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Dubai and Sweden across culture, education, innovation, music, design, and the creative economy.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed expressed her appreciation for the growing cooperation between the UAE and Sweden and praised Sweden’s strong support for the cultural and creative sectors. She noted the shared vision of the two countries to advance the growth of the creative economy and expressed hope for further expanding cooperation between the two sides in the coming period.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: “In the UAE, we believe culture plays an important role in strengthening dialogue and creating meaningful connections between people and communities. Our cooperation with the Kingdom of Sweden reflects a shared belief in the importance of supporting cultural and creative sectors as spaces that foster innovation, knowledge exchange, and new ideas. Dubai continues to empower its cultural ecosystem through partnerships that create opportunities for creatives, encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, and help build sustainable, future-focused creative industries. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has established itself as a global centre for culture and creativity by investing in people, talent, and platforms that support cultural exchange and broaden access to knowledge and creative expression.”

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; and a number of officials.

For his part, Fredrik Florén praised the strong relations between the UAE and Sweden and highlighted the importance of continued cultural dialogue and collaboration in supporting innovation and creative exchange.

His Excellency also commended Dubai’s evolving cultural landscape and its role in creating an enabling environment that supports creativity, attracts international talent, and strengthens the emirate’s position on the global cultural map.