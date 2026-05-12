Dubai Land Department launches second phase of Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator Programme

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the strong success of the first phase of the Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator Programme, which saw significant interest from Emirati talent seeking to enter the real estate sector and establish UAE-led brokerage firms, Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of the programme’s second phase. The new phase aims to attract 25 additional participants, reinforcing DLD’s ongoing commitment to empowering UAE nationals and strengthening their presence within the real estate sector.

The second phase supports Dubai’s vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by entrepreneurship and national talent. The programme contributes to the development of a more sustainable and competitive real estate ecosystem, led by a new generation of qualified Emirati entrepreneurs who can support the sector’s growth and enhance Dubai’s global position as a leading destination for real estate investment.

Delivered in collaboration with strategic partners Dubai Silicon Oasis, New Economy Academy, and The Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai, the programme offers a comprehensive framework that extends beyond training to include mentorship, practical guidance, and direct engagement with stakeholders and partners in the real estate sector. This integrated approach enables participants to establish and develop Emirati real estate companies that operate according to the highest professional standards while ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), said: “The launch of the second phase of the Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator Programme marks a new step in empowering national talent and strengthening their role in shaping the future of Dubai’s real estate sector. The programme aims to equip Emirati brokers and entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, and support needed to establish sustainable brokerage firms that contribute to a more efficient and competitive real estate market.”

He added: “The first phase highlighted the strong potential of Emirati talent and their ability to confidently enter the real estate sector when provided with the right environment, practical knowledge, and professional guidance. Through this new phase, we continue building on these achievements and encourage Emirati citizens and entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and transform their ambitions into real success stories within one of Dubai’s most dynamic sectors.”

The second phase will train a new cohort of Emirati participants over a six-month period through a specialised programme covering the regulatory, legal, operational, marketing, and financial aspects of establishing and managing real estate brokerage firms. The programme also focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence within the real estate sector, while promoting professional conduct and industry ethics.

Participants will benefit from practical networking opportunities with developers and market stakeholders, enabling them to explore available projects and investment opportunities while building professional relationships that support the launch of their businesses. This builds on the practical outcomes of the first phase, which successfully connected participants with the real estate market and enhanced their readiness to transition from learning to implementation.

Through this initiative, Dubai Land Department continues to reinforce its role as a key enabler of Emirati talent and entrepreneurship within the real estate sector by providing a supportive environment that combines knowledge, practical application, and sustainable economic impact. The initiative contributes to the development of a new generation of Emirati real estate companies capable of supporting market growth and enhancing the sector’s competitiveness.

DLD invited Emirati citizens interested in the real estate sector, whether experienced professionals or individuals seeking a new career path, to register for the second phase of the programme before 25 May 2026 and benefit from this national platform dedicated to empowering Emirati talent to lead the future of Dubai’s real estate sector.