UAE, Syria discuss enhanced religious cooperation at investment forum in Damascus

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, met with Syrian Minister of Endowments Dr Mohammad Abu Al Khair Shukri on the sidelines of the Syrian-UAE Investment Forum currently being held in Damascus.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and enhanced coordination in the fields of religious and endowment affairs, as well as the exchange of expertise in a manner that serves shared objectives and supports the development of institutional work and the delivery of religious and awareness services to communities in an accessible and innovative way, stemming from the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of reinforcing the tolerant values and noble principles of the true Islamic faith, based on spreading peace, tolerance and coexistence, and promoting a moderate religious discourse that contributes to building a cohesive society characterised by a spirit of brotherhood and humanity, where all people enjoy a safe and stable life founded on appreciation and respect for cultures and customs.

The meeting was attended by Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi, along with a number of officials from both sides.