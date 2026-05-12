Bloom Holding showcases major Abu Dhabi, Al Ain developments at ADIS 2026

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Bloom Holding showcased its major development projects in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during its participation in the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, highlighting the importance of public-private sector collaboration in advancing sustainable urban development and integrated residential communities.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company’s participation in the summit for the second consecutive year reflects its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s urban transformation.

He said Bloom Living spans 2.2 million square metres and includes more than 4,500 residential units across four integrated phases featuring a range of retail and service facilities.

Wakim added that, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, the company is also developing the 'Al Metlaa' housing project, in Al Ain, spanning five million square metres and providing around 2,250 homes for UAE nationals.

The project includes schools, mosques, a shopping centre, a hospital, green spaces and integrated infrastructure aimed at enhancing quality of life and community sustainability.

On artificial intelligence, Wakim said AI technologies are playing an increasing role in improving operational efficiency and innovation, while stressing that human needs related to housing, stability and wellbeing will remain central to development priorities