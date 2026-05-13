Russian president announces successful test of ballistic missile with range exceeding 35,000 km

MOSCOW, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the successful test of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, with a range exceeding 35,000 kilometers, stressing that Moscow continues to develop advanced strategic weapons systems unparalleled in the world as part of strengthening its defense and nuclear capabilities, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM), Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakayev said in a report to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin.

Putin noted that the Sarmat will be put on combat duty by the end of this year: "The Sarmat will indeed be deployed on combat duty by the end of this year."

"The missile can move not only on a ballistic but also on a suborbital trajectory, which allows for a range of over 35,000 km while doubling its accuracy and the ability to penetrate all existing and future missile defense systems," Putin noted.

The president emphasised that this is "the most powerful package system in the world. The total yield of the delivered warhead is more than four times greater than that of any existing, most powerful Western equivalent.''