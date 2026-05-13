Japan FY 2025 current account surplus hits record high for 3rd year in row

TOKYO, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) - Japan posted a record-high current account surplus of 34.52 trillion yen ($219 billion) in fiscal 2025 through March, hitting a new high for the third year in a row, as goods trade returned to the black, government data showed Wednesday.

The surplus rose 15.0% from the previous year, also buoyed by increases in returns on foreign investments amid the weak yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report, carried by Kyodo News.

Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, rose 2.1% from a year earlier to 42.28 trillion yen, it said.

Among other key components, the goods trade balance registered a surplus of 1.36 trillion yen compared to a deficit of 3.03 trillion yen the previous year, with exports expanding 3.3% to 111.35 trillion yen and imports decreasing 0.8% to 109.98 trillion yen.

In March alone, the country logged a 4.68 trillion yen current account surplus, gaining 29.1% from the year before, the ministry said.