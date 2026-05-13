University of Khorfakkan obtains international membership in UK’s QAA

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- University of Khorfakkan (UKF) has obtained international membership in the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), marking a significant milestone in the university’s ongoing efforts to strengthen academic quality and expand its global presence.

QAA is one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to quality assurance in higher education, and this membership reinforces the university’s position among internationally recognized academic institutions committed to excellence in teaching and learning.

Through this membership, students and staff at the University will gain access to a wide range of academic and professional development resources, including guidance materials, case studies, international best practices, research reports, webinars, and resources related to teaching quality, student experience, and professional development.

The membership also supports the university’s efforts to enhance institutional performance and benefit from international expertise and best practices in quality assurance. It further contributes to fostering an advanced academic environment that promotes innovation and strengthens academic and research partnerships at both the regional and international levels.