ADNOC Distribution delivers 21% net profit growth in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution reported strong financial and operational performance in the first quarter ended 31st March 2026, with record Q1 EBITDA at $307 million (+11.7 percent year-on-year; YoY) and net profit at $210 million (+20.7 percent YoY).

Q1 performance was supported by fuel volume growth, stronger commercial business, higher contribution from non-fuel retail (NFR) and international activities, reflecting ADNOC Distribution’s structural resilience, driven by its diversification across its three customer locations: the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Reflecting sustained investments over time, the company has expanded its business platforms across fuel retail, commercial segments, lubricants, convenience and car services, with retail accounting for 70 percent of volumes and commercial 30 percent.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said, “ADNOC Distribution started 2026 with strong momentum, delivering 21 percent net profit growth in the first quarter despite the dynamic operating environment. Our expanding network and increasing contribution from the NFR business validate our strategy and reinforce our position as a leading international mobility and convenience retailer.

With strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet underpinning our resilience, we are well positioned to deliver sustained value while providing reliable access to energy and customer convenience for daily life and economic activity across the communities we serve. We expect our strong momentum to continue for the remainder of 2026, supported by our diversified business model.”

ADNOC Distribution added 22 new service stations in the first quarter, expanding its total network to 1,032 sites, and remains firmly on track to deliver its targeted 60–70 new stations this year. The Company’s fuel volumes reached a first-quarter record of 3.82 billion liters (+2.4 percent YoY).

The NFR business remained a key growth driver in Q1, generating gross profit growth of 10 percent YoY.

The Company is also on track to open five additional locations of The Hub by ADNOC in 2026.

The Hub by ADNOC offers a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations. ADNOC Distribution expects to operate 30 locations of The Hub by ADNOC with an anticipated EBITDA contribution of $30 million by 2030.

ADNOC Distribution’s Board of Directors approved its first quarterly dividend of 2026, marking the introduction of quarterly distributions, at 5.14 fils per share, to be paid in June 2026.

The Company’s dividend policy – which was extended through 2030 following shareholder approval at its Annual General Assembly Meeting in March – provides for financial year returns of $700 million per annum or a minimum of 75 percent of net profit, whichever is higher.The extension offers five-year payback visibility and dividend upside from future earnings growth.