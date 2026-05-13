Presight delivers 22.2% revenue increase in Q1

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Presight AI Holding PLC on Wednesday announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31st March 2026, delivering double-digit year-on-year growth across revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax.

Presight reported revenue of AED689.0 million in Q1-2026, up 22.2 percent year-on-year, with 95.7 percent derived from multi-year contracts.

Revenue growth was driven by continued execution across Presight and AIQ's long-duration contract base, new domestic contract wins secured during the quarter, and sustained international momentum, including multi-year deployments in Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Albania. AIQ contributed AED205.3 million, representing 29.8 percent of group revenue.

EBITDA rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to AED159.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 23.1 percent, while profit after tax increased 11.5 percent to AED133.8 million in Q1-2026.

International markets continued to be an important driver of growth. International revenue increased 62.9 percent year-on-year to AED206.9 million, representing 30.0 percent of group revenue, compared with 22.5 percent in Q1-2025. International orders accounted for 39.1 percent of total order intake during the quarter, supporting continued diversification of the order backlog.

The company's balance sheet remained robust and debt-free, with cash and cash equivalents of AED2.0 billion as at 31st March 2026.

Order backlog stood at AED3.1 billion at the end of March 2026, with the current proforma backlog of AED4.9 billion representing a 45.3 percent increase since 31st December 2025.

“The first quarter of 2026 marks another important step in Presight’s evolution as a global applied AI company. Our performance reflects not only strong financial execution, but also the growing global relevance of sovereign, mission-critical AI infrastructure," said Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Presight.

He added that what began in the UAE as a national commitment to intelligence-led transformation is increasingly becoming a blueprint for sovereign AI deployment at scale internationally.

"As governments and enterprises seek trusted systems that can operate securely, responsibly, and at scale, Presight is well-positioned to deliver long-term value through intelligence that is actionable, resilient, and built to last," Al Mansoori said.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, "Presight’s ability to deliver strong, broad-based growth in a complex operating environment speaks to the resilience built into our delivery model from the ground up.

"As we look ahead, the fundamentals of our business remain compelling. Demand is growing for secure, sovereign, mission-critical AI systems, and Presight is well-placed to meet it. With a strong and growing pipeline, active pursuit of new domestic and international opportunities, and deepening sovereign partnerships, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term growth ambitions."

The group has more than doubled its revenue over the past two years, with revenue growing at a compound annual rate of 62.1 percent since Q1-2024. This quarter's growth was delivered against Presight's strongest-ever prior-year comparable, a period that included accelerated international deployments and a maiden first-quarter contribution from AIQ following its acquisition.

In Q1-2026, Presight signed nine new contracts and agreements with multiple UAE federal and state-owned entities, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the delivery of AI-enabled government capabilities. Presight also expanded its presence across Africa during the quarter, building on existing partnerships and programmes across the continent.

Additionally, Presight's AI Accelerator Programme received 376 applications from 62 countries for its second cohort, more than three times the applicant pool for the inaugural cohort.

By identifying and nurturing early-stage AI companies, Presight builds a pipeline of proprietary capabilities and solutions that can be integrated into its own platform and deployed across its sovereign and enterprise customer base.

The inaugural cohort demonstrated the commercial potential of this model, resulting in targeted equity investments through the Presight Shorooq Fund I in eight companies spanning sovereign AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms, and secure edge-native agentic systems.

The company's medium-term guidance remains unchanged, underpinned by a robust backlog, a high proportion of multi-year contracts, and continued momentum in international markets.

For the 2025–2029 period, Presight targets organic revenue CAGR of 20 percent–25 percent, EBITDA CAGR of 23 percent–28 percent, and profit after tax CAGR of 21 percent–26 percent.