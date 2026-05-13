Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah discussed the latest regional developments and strongly condemned the infiltration by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island to perpetrate hostile acts, which resulted in the injury of a member of Kuwait’s armed forces.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and its support for the measures taken by the security authorities to counter these terrorist acts, stressing that Kuwait’s security is inseparable from the security of the UAE and the Gulf states.

Sheikh Abdullah also praised the efficiency and vigilance of the Kuwaiti security authorities and their success in foiling this malicious terrorist plot, reaffirming the UAE’s backing for all actions taken by Kuwait to ensure its security, sovereignty and protect its national achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah underscored the importance of coordinated regional and international efforts to address such threats and establish sustainable security and stability across the region.