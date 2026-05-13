Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme begins handover of final phase of Al Suyoh 16 community in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has begun handing over the final phase of homes in the Al Suyoh 16 residential community in Sharjah.

The phase includes 380 homes allocated to beneficiaries as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen housing stability and enhance quality of life, in line with the objectives of the "Year of the Family" and the leadership’s vision of building a more cohesive and sustainable society.

The Al Suyoh community project is part of the ministry’s national housing initiatives aimed at providing a modern residential environment that supports the stability of Emirati families. The project focuses on developing integrated residential neighbourhoods designed to meet the highest standards of urban planning, infrastructure, and public services, while keeping pace with the country’s population growth and urban expansion.

Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, emphasised that national housing projects represent a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy due to their direct role in promoting family stability and improving quality of life.

He said, “The UAE continues to develop residential communities according to the highest standards, in a way that meets citizens’ aspirations and supports family stability. This reflects an approach that places people at the centre of priorities and views housing as a fundamental pillar in building a more cohesive society and enhancing quality of life.”

Al Mansoori added, “Al Suyoh 16 reflects the UAE’s direction toward developing an advanced housing ecosystem based on sustainable urban planning and the integration of services and infrastructure, supporting citizens’ well-being while addressing future urban and population growth requirements.”

He further noted that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme continues to develop a flexible housing system focused on accelerating the delivery of housing services and improving service efficiency, contributing to greater housing stability for citizens.

“The final phase handover at Al Suyoh 16 is part of the programme’s ongoing efforts to provide modern homes with integrated facilities and infrastructure that meet the aspirations of Emirati families for a stable residential environment that supports quality of life and strengthens social stability," he said.