CBUAE grants in-principle approval to establish 'Omla Community Bank'

UMM AL QUWAIN, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- “Mint Gateway” and “Alternative Venture Capital”, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, have announced receiving in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to establish “Omla Community Bank”, which will be headquartered in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, with operational plans covering all emirates of the UAE.

Speaking on behalf of the founding shareholders, Abdulrazzaq Al Abdulla, Founder of “Omla” and Chairman of GBS Holding Group and “Mint Gateway”, said the in-principle approval marks a strategic milestone toward launching an advanced digital banking model aimed at reshaping the future of financial services in the UAE. He expressed appreciation to the Government of Umm Al Quwain and the CBUAE for their trust and support for the project.

Al Abdulla stated that “Omla Community Bank” seeks to build a modern banking ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and advanced digital infrastructure, enabling more accessible, efficient, and inclusive financial services for individuals, families, entrepreneurs, workers, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, while enhancing access to cost-effective financial solutions.

He added that the bank has been designed from inception as an AI-driven institution, with AI integrated across its operational framework, including customer experience, risk management, compliance, governance, cybersecurity, and core banking infrastructure, supporting efficiency, transparency, responsible AI adoption, and sustainable long-term growth.

Al Abdulla noted that the bank’s vision extends beyond traditional banking services to creating an integrated financial platform addressing the everyday needs of individuals and businesses across housing, education, healthcare, transportation, public services, food, and commerce through instant and near-instant AI-enabled financial solutions.

He further highlighted that the bank will adopt a “No Tie Policy” workplace culture, reflecting a modern banking philosophy focused on flexibility, customer proximity, and fostering innovation within the banking environment.

As founding shareholders, “Mint Gateway” and “Alternative Venture Capital” combine strategic capital, sector expertise, national alignment, and long-term commitment to establish a future-ready community banking platform for the UAE while advancing financial innovation and the future of AI-enabled banking.

The bank is expected to support the UAE’s priorities around financial inclusion, SME growth, digital economy development, responsible AI adoption, financial innovation, and sustainable community development.

“Omla Community Bank” is also expected to offer a broad suite of services, including digital accounts, payments, transfers, remittances, savings solutions, responsible financing, vehicle financing, lifestyle and rental-linked financial services, merchant payment solutions, SME services, and AI-powered financial insights.

The project stakeholders confirmed that all products, services, technologies, and features remain subject to final regulatory review and approvals by the CBUAE prior to the bank’s official launch and operational commencement.