Hazza bin Zayed reviews updates, development plans of energy, water sectors in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the latest updates in the energy and water sectors, as well as key development plans and strategic projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure readiness and ensuring the sustainability of key services across Al Ain Region.

The updates were highlighted during his reception of a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company – TAQA, led by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of DoE.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was also briefed on plans aimed at strengthening resilience and crisis response readiness, as well as efforts to ensure the continuity of energy and water services under various emergency conditions and evolving circumstances, in support of the security and sustainability of these two vital sectors in Al Ain Region.

During the meeting, the latest updates on strategic projects in the energy and water sectors in Al Ain Region were reviewed, including infrastructure expansion and development plans designed to align with population and urban growth, while enhancing the efficiency of services provided to the community.

The meeting also addressed the performance levels of companies operating in the energy and water sectors in line with approved strategic and technical indicators, in addition to reviewing operational efficiency levels and efforts to further enhance performance and service quality in accordance with the highest standards and practices.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the significance of further developing the infrastructure ecosystem of the power and water sectors in the Al Ain Region through the adoption of advanced technological solutions and artificial intelligence, reinforcing sustainability practices, supporting comprehensive development, and enhancing future readiness and resilience across both sectors.

The delegation members expressed their sincere appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE leadership for their continued support for the development of the energy and water sectors, highlighting their commitment to further enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of services in support of the vision for development across priority strategic sectors.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Engineer Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of DoE; Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA; along with several officials from DoE and TAQA.