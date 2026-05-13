Noura Al Kaabi holds high-level meetings during visit to Latin America

SAN JOSÉ, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, held a series of high-level meetings with a number of heads of state and senior government officials during a tour of Latin America, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and its key international partners.

Al Kaabi’s meetings with leaders and officials from Latin America included Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Nasry Asfura, President of the Republic of Honduras; Mireya Agüero, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras; Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile; and Carlos Ramiro Martínez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala.

These meetings took place as part of the UAE’s engagement and coordination with partners in Latin America and beyond. During the meetings, Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with countries across the region and expanding areas of cooperation in priority sectors, in a manner that supports sustainable growth and shared prosperity, while serving the mutual interests of countries and peoples.

During her discussions, Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s leading economic model, noting the rapid growth witnessed across non-oil sectors and reaffirming the country’s position as a trusted global hub for trade and investment.

In this context, Al Kaabi reiterated the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners in Latin America to promote stability, support sustainable economic growth, and contribute to shaping collective responses that advance shared global priorities.

Al Kaabi’s discussions also addressed regional developments and their serious repercussions for the global economy. She stressed that freedom of maritime navigation in international straits is a guaranteed right under international law, and that no state may control the interests of others or hold the global economy hostage.

For their part, the officials whom Al Kaabi met during the discussions expressed their support for the UAE and their countries’ solidarity during this critical period, reflecting the depth of relations and partnerships.