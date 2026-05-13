TRENDS participates in 'Kazan Forum 2026', contributes toward technology, creative industries

KAZAN, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, through its Russia office affiliated with the TRENDS Group, is participating in the 17th edition of the Kazan International Economic Forum, Russia-Islamic World 2026, which began on Tuesday and features more than 74 countries.

Dr. Mohammed Abdel Moneim Rashwan, Director of the TRENDS Office in Moscow, revealed that representatives of TRENDS will present in-depth strategic insights through two main themes: a keynote speech during a session titled Nature as a Foundation for Technological Alliances between Russia and the Islamic World; and a specialised panel discussion titled Expertise in Integrating Advanced Technologies and Digital Transformation in Cultural and Creative Industries.

Dr. Rashwan explained that this participation strengthens the TRENDS office's active role in Russia, which serves as a research and scientific bridge aimed at bringing viewpoints closer together between global think tanks and the Arab and Islamic region, especially in the fields of innovation and economic cooperation.

Kazan Forum 2026 is being held from 12th to 17th May and features more than 140 working sessions across 20 areas, with a special focus this year on integrating technological and financial initiatives and on industrial development.