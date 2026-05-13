First-of-its-kind AI academy for real estate business professionals launched in UAE

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ThinkProp Venture, an Abu Dhabi- and Dubai-based real estate training institute of the Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) Venture, has launched ThinkProp AI Academy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE designed to build real, measurable AI-enabled capabilities for real estate and business professionals.

More than a traditional training platform, ThinkProp AI Academy introduces a structured enablement system that integrates AI into every stage of the learning journey, from guidance and simulation to assessment and performance measurement. The academy is designed to ensure that learners are not only trained, but fully prepared to perform in real-world scenarios.

Developed in line with UAE market needs and global best practices, the academy offers specialised courses across real estate, sales, project management, marketing, and business operations. Through its partnership with AI CERTs®, the programme delivers globally recognised certifications while remaining highly relevant to local industry requirements.

The initiative supports internal teams, external clients, and industry partners, creating a scalable framework for capability building that enhances productivity, reduces operational inefficiencies, and accelerates decision-making.

Initial plans target training more than 100 professionals in the first phase, with plans to double course offerings by the end of the year and expand across the GCC, followed by rollout into the wider Middle East and Chinese markets.

“ThinkProp AI Academy represents a shift from knowledge-based training to performance-driven enablement,” said Jasem Alhosani, Operations Lead at ThinkProp. “Our focus is on ensuring that individuals are ready to perform, with clear visibility on their readiness, decision-making, and real-world impact.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and industry advancement,” said Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES. “By integrating AI into structured learning journeys, we are equipping professionals with the tools and capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape.”

Certified by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in Dubai, and developed in collaboration with government and industry partners, ThinkProp continues to position itself as a leading platform for real estate education and professional development in the region.