MoFA, Sharjah Private Education Authority launch integrated certificate attestation service

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced the activation of the academic certificates issuance and attestation service through the “Dalil” platform.

The electronic integration between the two entities represents a qualitative step that reinforces digital integration among government entities and reflects an advanced model of joint government collaboration based on the highest standards of accuracy and reliability in data exchange.

The initiative supports the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by simplifying procedures and providing a proactive service experience designed to save time and effort for users while improving customer satisfaction.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, MoFA Undersecretary, said the integration reflects the UAE Government’s vision of building a unified, people-centric digital government ecosystem that enhances institutional cooperation and delivers smart, proactive services.

He said the cooperation supports the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by simplifying academic certificate issuance and attestation procedures, enabling parents to complete transactions quickly and seamlessly.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the SPEA, said, “This service reflects the effective integration between the SPEA and MoFA, through which we have successfully unified academic certificate attestation procedures within a single digital platform, considerably reducing time and effort for parents.

We remain committed to advancing our digital services in ways that enhance the user experience and elevate customer satisfaction, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.”

The academic certificate issuance and attestation service reflects MoFA's commitment to developing integrated, proactive digital services that enhance the customer experience across government services. It also aligns with the SPEA’s efforts to build a comprehensive digital education ecosystem rooted in innovation and service excellence, in line with international best practices in government operations.

The service enables parents and students to issue and attest academic certificates electronically through a unified digital window via direct electronic integration between the two entities. Users can complete one transaction instead of the three separate procedures previously required.

The process includes issuing certificates through SPEA and obtaining attestations from both MoFA and the UAE mission in the destination country without the need to access separate platforms.

Delivered through “Dalil”, a centralised platform for student services, the service eliminates the need to access multiple platforms, significantly reducing time, effort, and cost, while cutting the completion time to just three minutes instead of the six working days previously required inside and outside the UAE.