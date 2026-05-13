Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Kids Heart Medical Centres sign agreement to enhance rehabilitation services

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a cooperation agreement with Kids Heart Medical Centres and Heart Medical Centre to strengthen therapeutic and rehabilitation services provided to People of Determination.

The agreement aims to enhance quality of life and support social inclusion through joint programmes covering early assessment and diagnosis, specialised rehabilitation, psychological counselling, and social and behavioural support, in line with international best practices.

The partnership also includes training and capacity-building initiatives, as well as the exchange of scientific and professional expertise to strengthen integration between healthcare and social services.

Areas of cooperation include sign language training, developing communication skills for working with People of Determination, participation in events organised by the authority, support for marketing products made by People of Determination, and Braille printing services to promote accessibility and inclusion.

Kids Heart Medical Centres will provide an integrated system for early assessment and diagnosis for children, along with specialised rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy, in addition to psychological counseling and family and social support programmes.

Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the agreement reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading medical institutions to expand early intervention, specialised rehabilitation and psychological support services.

“We believe that integration between the government sector and the private medical sector forms a fundamental pillar in building a comprehensive empowerment model aligned with the vision of our wise leadership and the UAE’s direction toward building an inclusive and sustainable society," he added.

Dr. Mohammed Suleiman, Chairman of Kids Heart Medical Centres and Heart Medical Centre, said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to empowering People of Determination and enhancing their inclusion through specialised healthcare and rehabilitation services.

"The name of Zayed will always remain present in the nation’s consciousness as a symbol of generosity, wisdom, and care for humanity," he said.

Dr. Suleiman added that the partnership will contribute to creating a positive impact on the lives of People of Determination and their families while strengthening their participation in society.

Both parties said that this partnership strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors, supports early intervention programmes, and raises community awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive rehabilitation. This aligns with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s goals of achieving sustainable social development.