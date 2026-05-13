PublisHer, Motivate Media Group create ‘PublisHer Pathways’

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- PublisHer and Motivate Media Group have formed a partnership to establish PublisHer Pathways, a four-week immersive internship programme to address the gap between academic preparation and the realities of working inside a media company.

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder of PublisHer, and Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

The one-year programme will include up to two cycles annually at Motivate’s Dubai offices, with each cycle accommodating five women residing in the UAE.

Designed to provide hands-on industry experience, the programme will place participants within Motivate’s operations for a month of structured rotations, practical projects and direct engagement with senior leadership.

Each cycle will immerse interns in editorial and content development; marketing, PR and audience engagement; advertising, sales and revenue models; as well as digital platforms and business strategy. Participants will work directly alongside staff members in each department as part of weekly rotations.

The programme also includes masterclasses with senior industry leaders, guided visits to printing facilities, individual mentorship, and a collaborative capstone project to be presented to Motivate leadership.

Graduates will receive a joint certificate from PublisHer and Motivate Media Group and will be welcomed into the PublisHer Alumnae Network.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said the programme responds to a recurring challenge faced by women entering the publishing industry, particularly the difficulty of transitioning from education to professional publishing and gaining meaningful practical experience.

"I’m grateful to Ian and the whole Motivate team for having confidence in our mission and becoming the first to say yes," she added.

Fairservice said, “At Motivate, we believe the best way to understand publishing is to be part of it and to see how editorial, commercial and digital teams work together in real time. PublisHer Pathways gives participants that exposure, and in doing so, helps strengthen the next generation of talent coming into the industry.”

The programme is open to women based in the UAE at an early or mid-career stage, with a background or strong interest in publishing, media, literature or the creative arts.

Applications, made via the PublisHer website, will be assessed by two representatives from PublisHer and two from Motivate.

Applications are now open and will close on 30th June 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be notified on 15th July 2026, with the first cohort commencing on 3rd August 2026.

This first cohort will run as a pilot, though the goal is for PublisHer Pathways to be adopted by publishing houses in other regions, with PublisHer members and allies replicating the programme in their own markets.