Sdeira Group, CERT sign partnership to advance workforce development

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sdeira Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones cluster, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) to develop workforce capabilities, strengthen technical competencies and safety standards, and support sustainable community development.

The collaboration reflects a strong integration between Sdeira’s vision for developing an integrated workforce and community ecosystem and CERT’s expertise in applied training, workforce capability development, and large-scale programme delivery.

Both parties will design and implement targeted initiatives that respond to evolving market demands and future requirements, while supporting alignment with the UAE’s national priorities in human capital development, industrial growth, Emiratisation, and economic diversification.

They will co-develop advanced training frameworks, digital learning solutions, and structured career pathways, enabling national and expatriate talent to develop their skills, advance professionally, and contribute effectively across key sectors, while enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

Abdulaziz Bawazeer, Chief Executive Officer of Sdeira Group, said, “At Sdeira Group, we view workforce development as a cornerstone of sustainable community growth. This partnership with CERT enables us to deliver high-impact training programmes that equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy, while strengthening the industries and communities we serve.”

He added that the partnership aligns with Sdeira’s commitment to delivering integrated residential solutions that enhance residents’ quality of life through skills and capability development.

Mohammed Gheyath, Chief Executive Officer of CERT, said that the partnership represents a strategic step toward advancing new models for talent development, reflecting CERT’s advanced capabilities in linking applied training directly to the needs of key sectors.

"We focus on designing outcome-driven learning pathways that enable individuals to acquire high-value skills, enhance workforce readiness, and strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy," he added.