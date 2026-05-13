Two earthquakes strike Tonga islands in South Pacific

NUKU'ALOFA, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Two earthquakes, one measuring 5.7 and the other 5.1 on the Richter scale, struck the Tongan archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean.

The US Geological Survey reported that the first earthquake occurred at a depth of 154 km, while the second struck at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Tonga is an archipelago of 176 scattered islands in the South Pacific, of which only 52 are inhabited. It lies northwest of both New Zealand and Australia.