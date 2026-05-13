Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces Higher Committee for Kanz Al Jeel Award

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the formation of the Higher Committee for the fifth edition of Kanz Al Jeel Award, chaired by Emirati academic and critic Dr Aysha Juma Al Shamsi.

The committee includes Emirati poet Obaid bin Qadlan Al Mazrouei, Kuwaiti researcher Dr Abdullah Maneh Ghleis, Jordanian calligrapher Muntasir Fathi, and Saudi poet Ali Al Sabaan.

Dr Al Shamsi said the award reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, in promoting the Arabic language and folk heritage as a source of inspiration for future generations.

She praised the contributions of previous Higher Committees in strengthening the award’s position and said the new committee would continue efforts to deepen the award’s impact and expand its reach while reinforcing its credibility, integrity and transparency.

"We aim to underscore Kanz Al Jeel’s role in encouraging poetic creativity and supporting critical studies across all fields related to Nabati poetry, in line with the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its pivotal role in reviving and promoting the UAE’s authentic heritage," she added.

The Higher Committee is tasked with steering and overseeing the Kanz Al Jeel Award, selecting the Reading, Screening, and Judging Panels, and reviewing their nominations. It also proposes recommendations for developing the award and strengthening its stature and impact, in line with the ALC’s vision to reinforce Nabati poetry’s role as a fundamental component of Emirati cultural identity.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award comprises six categories, all of which have previously been won by members of the current Higher Committee in earlier editions. These include Poetry Matching, Studies and Research, Poetic Publications, Creative Personality, Translation, and Arts.

Since its launch in 2021, the award has established itself as a leading literary platform supporting Nabati poetry and folk literature, particularly among younger generations. In its previous edition, the award received 830 submissions from 19 Arab countries and 16 non-Arab countries, including nine participating for the first time.

Nominations for its fifth edition are open until 30th May 2026. Applications can be submitted at: https://bit.ly/KanzAlJeelNomination