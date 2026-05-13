Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 40 winners of Khalifa Award for Education at local, Arab, international levels

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, honoured H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, upon receiving the Distinguished Educational Personality Award for 2026.

The honour recognised H.H. Sheikha Mariam’s role in supporting the development of a national education model rooted in the UAE’s values and aspirations, while aligning with future-oriented strategies and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 agenda.

Sheikh Nahyan also honoured the winners of the award’s 19th edition at the local, Arab, and international levels, totalling 40 winners, including 25 winners from within the UAE, four Emirati families awarded the Distinguished Emirati Family Award, 11 winners from across the Arab world, and four recipients of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning from the United States and the United Kingdom.

The ceremony, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al-Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, as well as senior officials.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a documentary film highlighting the UAE’s efforts in building an advanced national system that supports early childhood education according to the best international scientific and practical practices. The film also shed light on the pioneering role played by the Khalifa Award for Education in supporting early learning and enhancing the quality of education.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan said the Khalifa Award for Education continues to support education and promote excellence and innovation, inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, who viewed education as the foundation of progress and human development.

He said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to strengthen a globally competitive education model based on investing in people and building national capabilities capable of adapting to rapid global transformations.

Sheikh Nahyan added that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed places strategic importance on education as a pillar of sustainable development and a driver of a competitive knowledge-based economy founded on innovation and advanced technology.

He noted that honouring H.H. Sheikha Mariam reflects appreciation for her contributions to developing an advanced education environment capable of preparing specialised national talent in priority sectors and supporting future development goals in support of the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

He added that the award reflects the prominent standing the Khalifa Award for Education has attained at the local, Arab and international levels, as well as the broad trust it enjoys as a leading platform for promoting excellence and enhancing the quality of educational and academic performance.

He noted that since its launch in 2007, the award has had a sustained positive impact on the education sector in the UAE, across the Arab world and internationally, while supporting qualitative educational initiatives and encouraging innovation and excellence across various fields of education.

He also praised the support and directives of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed philanthropies, and his commitment to supporting national initiatives that contribute to advancing education regionally and internationally.

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the award’s growing international standing, noting that this year’s edition attracted nominations from 52 countries, reflecting increasing global confidence in the award’s mission and role in promoting educational innovation and excellence.

He honoured H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the award was received on behalf of her by Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli.

Sheikh Nahyan also honoured the winners of the current edition.

The honorees in the General Education Field – Creative Teacher Category included: Amal Ahmad Abdallah Al-Ajarmeh, Chemistry, from Al Nahda National Schools – Abu Dhabi; Amal Muhammad Shukri Abu Bakr, Biology, from Institute of Applied Technology – Ajman; Kholoud Rashed Khalfan Al-Yileili, Early Learning, from Zayed Education Complex – Fujairah; Sendeyyah Ahmed Rashed Al-Hassani, Information Technology, from Zayed Education Complex – Al Badiyah; Suha Wael Mustafa Shoshaa, Mathematics, from Ruqaya School for Girls – C2, Sharjah; Sheikhah Ali Mohammed Al-Zeyoudi, Computer, from Dibba Al Fujairah School – C3; Dr. Laila Ahmed Mohamed Mohamed, Kindergarten, from Al Nahda Nursery – Abu Dhabi; and Naeema Mohammed Jasem Al-Nuaimi, Mathematics, from Zayed Education Complex – Awafi.

In the General Education Field – Institutional Education Performance Category, the honorees included: Zayed Education Complex – C1&2 / Al Fujairah, represented by team leader Aisha Ali Khamas Al Dhahouri; Al-Huiteen School – Abu Dhabi / Al Dhafra, represented by team leader Fouqia Mustafa Ramadan Hilal; and Kalbaa Nursery, represented by team leader Amina Rashed Mohammed Al Abdouli.

In the People of Determination Field – Individuals Category, the honoree was Salhah Ali Mohammed Al-Zeyoudi from Al-Rayyan School – C1.

In the Education and Community Service Field – Institutions Category, Abu Dhabi Police General Command was honoured for the project “Police Heroes of Tomorrow,” represented by team leader Brigadier Hussein Ali Hamad Al Junaibi.

In the Education and Community Service Field – The Distinguished Emirati Family Category, the honorees included: Ahmed Ali Mubarak Al Kindi Family from Sharjah – Kalbaa; Ahmed Mobarak Obaid Al Zahmi Family from Al Fujairah; Saleh Saeed Salim Saeed Family from Ajman; and Hilal Ali Khalifa Al Hanee Family from Abu Dhabi – Al Ain.

In the Innovation in Arabic Language Teaching Field at the UAE level, Aishah Ahmed Abdulla Al Dhanhani from Zayed Education Complex / Fujairah was honoured. In the Innovative University Lecturer Category, the honorees included: Dr. Ali Abdulqader Mohammed Al Hammadi from Abu Dhabi Police College, and Prof. Dr. Aysha Juma Abdulla Al Shamsi from Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

In the Higher Education Field at the UAE level – Distinguished University Lecturer Category, the honorees included: Dr. Ameena Saad Sultan Al-Sumaiti from Khalifa University; Prof. Hatem Hussein Magdy Zein El-Din from Khalifa University; and Prof. Yasser El-Hanafy Mohamed Greish from United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

In the Innovative Educational Projects and Programmes Field at the UAE level – Individuals Category, Hebatlla Sayed Rabie Mohamed from Zayed Authority for People of Determination was honoured for the project “ASLDeaf, A Digital Learning Platform for the Deaf.”

He also honoured the winners at the Arab world level, including in the General Education Field – Creative Teacher Category: Farah Jassim Mohammed Al-Khawaja, English Language from the State of Kuwait; Zainab Saeed Salman Al-Jamri, Arabic Language from the Kingdom of Bahrain; Abdulaziz Abdullah Nassar Al-Hazmi, Mathematics from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Maryam Nasser Abdullah Al-Abri, Math & Sciences from the Sultanate of Oman; Aysha Saleh Al-Mutawa Al-Kuwari, Physical Education from the State of Qatar; Reem Hasan Saleh Dahnous, Biology from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and Yaman Mohammed Hussein Kashto, Arabic Language from the State of Qatar.

In the Innovation in Teaching Arabic Language Field – Innovative University Lecturer Category, Prof. Kholoud Saleh Othman Al Saleh from King Abdulaziz University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was honoured.

In the Higher Education Field – Distinguished University Lecturer Category, Prof. Shaher Mohammad Ahmad Momani from the University of Jordan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was honoured.

In the Educational Research Field at the Arab world level, Esam Yahya Abdul, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was honoured.

In the Educational Authorship for Children Field – Educational Innovations Category, Maryam Ali Mansour Al Madhhoob from the Kingdom of Bahrain was honoured for her work “When the World Becomes Elastic – A Novel”.

At the international level, Sheikh Nahyan honoured the winners of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning.

In the Programmes, Curricula, Methodologies, and Teaching Methods Category, Rebecca Sayer Mugany, representing the Early Childhood Development Measurement Centre from the United States of America, was honoured for the programme “Teacher Instructional Practices and Processes System (TIPPS)”.

He also honoured SabaR Education from the United Kingdom, represented by Susan Bliss Everhart.

In the Research and Studies Category, Dr. Abu Said Mohammad Parvez Shonchoy from the United States of America was honoured for his research titled “Making the Most of What Exists: Scaling Early Childhood Development Through Public Infrastructure”.

Sheikh Nahyan also honoured Dr. Florencia Clara Lopez Boo from the United States of America for her research titled “Research Study to Guide Large-Scale Quality Improvement in Early Childhood Development Interventions in Low- and Middle-Income Countries”.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Humaid Ibrahim Al-Houti presented the Khalifa Award for Education shield to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in appreciation of his continued support for the award. A commemorative photograph was also taken with the winnersز