Nahyan bin Zayed honours UAE nationals, residents for outstanding performances in Boston, London marathons

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has honoured 17 runners, including UAE nationals and residents, in recognition of their outstanding participation in the Boston and London marathons held last April.

Both events are considered among the world’s most prestigious and historic marathon races.

During his meeting with the runners, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed praised the determination demonstrated by the participants, emphasising that representing the UAE at such international events reflects the development achieved by community sports in the country and embodies the spirit of challenge and ambition among Emiratis and residents alike.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed affirmed that supporting and empowering athletes remains a priority for the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to enhance the quality of life and promote a culture of sports and physical activity within society. He noted that the achievements accomplished by athletes in international competitions are a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan observed that the runners’ successes are the result of a supportive and motivating sports environment that has contributed to developing their capabilities, enabling them to participate in global competitive experiences and gain valuable expertise in running.

The runners expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this recognition and continued support, affirming that participating in the Boston and London marathons was an exceptional experience that contributed to enhancing their athletic performance and expanding their international experience.

The runners also praised the role of the Abu Dhabi Running Team and the community races organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council across Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, which have provided an encouraging and motivating sports environment that promotes continuity, excellence, and achievement.

The Boston Marathon, held on 20th April 2026, attracted more than 30,000 elite athletes and amateurs from around the world. It is considered the oldest annual marathon in the world and one of the most prominent international running races.

The London Marathon was held on 26th April 2026, with more than 50,000 runners and a large public turnout, maintaining its position as one of the world’s largest, most famous, and most competitive marathon races.