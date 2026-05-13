Manchester City Women open world-leading first team facility

LONDON, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City on Wednesday opened a new £10 million state-of-the-art facility for its Women’s First Team at the City Football Academy.

The opening marks a milestone moment for the new Women’s Super League Champions, and one of the largest-ever investments in a dedicated, purpose-built first team environment for an elite women’s football team.

Spanning 17,000 square feet, the new space incorporates the highest standards for elite football environments. It includes industry-leading technology throughout, with the aim of optimising player preparation and recovery and minimising injuries.

The facility includes a world-class gym, with specialist strength and conditioning facilities, dedicated medical, rehab and physio spaces, hydrotherapy and recovery areas. At its heart lies the City circular dressing room, designed to support team connection and further improve player development.

The facility has been created to be a dedicated new home for the squad. It includes social areas and personal touches, such as images of the players and their families, while the names of every player with more than 100 appearances are displayed alongside all nine trophies won by the Club.

This facility provides the team with a new dedicated home on campus, while maintaining full integration within Manchester City’s wider football and operational environment at the City Football Academy, a priority since the Manchester City Women’s professional re-launch in 2014.

The site includes the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League, as well as access to over 1,000 staff across the wider Club eco-system.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak toured the facility and said the development reflects Manchester City’s long-term commitment to women’s football. "This new facility marks the next logical step in our long-term commitment to Manchester City Women, and is an important milestone for the club as a whole."

He added, “We have always believed in investing to create the right environment for players and staff to develop and succeed. That approach has underpinned every aspect of our work since the professional relaunch of Manchester City Women in 2014."

Managing Director of Manchester City Women, Charlotte O’Neill, said, “After years of planning, designing and constructing, we are proud to open the new world-class space that we believe offers some of the very best facilities in women’s sport in the UK.

“This building is about so much more than bricks and mortar; it is about creating an environment where our players can thrive, where standards are set at the very highest level, and where the current squad has everything it needs to continue to compete for and win silverware."

This Saturday, Manchester City Women will lift the Women’s Super League trophy after already securing 52 points this season, with a 100 percent win record at the Joie and Etihad Stadium.

This marks the Club’s ninth major title since 2014, with the team also due to play in the FA Cup Final on Saturday, 31st May.