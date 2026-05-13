Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre, legal offices discuss cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre and representatives of Al-Tamimi Law Firm and Legal Consultations discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and expand partnerships aimed at supporting commercial dispute resolution and promoting mediation and arbitration practices in the UAE.

The discussions focused on enhancing the centre’s presence and building stronger partnerships with legal entities and law firms specialising in commercial and arbitration disputes to support the business community in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and Chairman of the Mediation and Arbitration Centre; Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Dr. Ibrahim Joher, Legal Advisor and Secretary-General of the Mediation and Arbitration Centre; Dr. Hassan Arab, Regional Head of Dispute Resolution at Al-Tamimi Law Firm and Legal Consultations; and Hussein Al Zarouni, Head of the Litigation Department in the Northern Emirates.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the role of the Mediation and Arbitration Centre in facilitating business activity and supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

He said the centre seeks to strengthen cooperation with relevant institutions to further enhance commercial dispute resolution services in the emirate and beyond.

Dr. Hassan Arab said the discussions will contribute to improving dispute-resolution practices and promoting awareness of mediation and arbitration among target groups.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation in training, capacity building, knowledge exchange and the preparation of studies and statistics supporting the sector, alongside organising workshops, conferences and discussion forums.