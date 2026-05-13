Abu Dhabi Customs recognised among 'Best Workplaces' for 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has been recognised by Great Place To Work, the American global institute specialising in workplace culture and high-trust work environments, as one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE™ 2026, ranking sixth in the Large Organisations category.

The achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that Abu Dhabi Customs has received this recognition, reflecting its continued commitment to strengthening an institutional culture based on trust, empowerment, and innovation.

Abu Dhabi Customs’ ranking was based on the results of a dedicated survey measuring employee experiences, with a focus on key indicators, including levels of trust, the culture of innovation, the reinforcement of institutional values, leadership effectiveness, and the ability of participating entities to provide an integrated workplace experience that is among the best for all employees.

Aligned with the Abu Dhabi Government’s direction to build a world-class government workplace environment, this achievement supports efforts to enhance the efficiency of human capital as a key driver of sustainable development. It also contributes to the emirate’s objectives of advancing a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.

The recognition confirms Abu Dhabi Customs' success in building an integrated work ecosystem founded on empowering national talent, enhancing institutional productivity, and supporting innovation. It also strengthens Abu Dhabi Customs’ position as a strategic partner in achieving the emirate’s vision and enhancing its competitiveness regionally and globally.