Sanadak, Federal Youth Authority announce winners of 'Sanadak FinFluencers Grant'

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, announced the winners of the “Sanadak Finfluencers Grant” during celebrations marking Global Money Week, held this year under the theme “Smart Money Talks”.

The grant aims to support graduates of the Young Financial Advisors programme and empower them to leverage their skills and knowledge to deliver reliable, impactful financial content that promotes financial literacy across the UAE community.

This initiative reflects Sanadak’s pivotal role in advancing financial awareness and protecting financial consumer rights, while strengthening trust between the public and the banking and insurance sectors through innovative initiatives that expand access to financial knowledge and promote responsible financial behaviours.

The grant was awarded to Shaikha Hassouni and Khadija Al Hammadi, who will represent Sanadak as ambassadors of financial literacy, contributing to the promotion of responsible financial practices and reinforcing trust in the UAE’s banking and insurance ecosystem.

Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s strategic vision to advance financial inclusion and empower young financial talent.

"Launching this grant for graduates of the Young Financial Advisors program underlines our belief that when knowledge is translated into impactful content, it becomes a powerful tool for building trust and strengthening the resilience of the financial ecosystem, in alignment with the UAE’s national priorities," he said.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said, “This collaboration with Sanadak comes as part of our commitment to supporting high-impact initiatives that empower young National Talent and enhance their trust and readiness to contribute to building a financially aware society.

"The Young Financial Advisors programme, alongside the FinFluencers Grant, represents an advanced model of institutional partnership aimed at embedding financial literacy and equipping participants with the tools and knowledge needed to communicate these concepts to the wider community.”

Applicants were required to be graduates of the Young Financial Advisors programme and to hold a financial influencer license issued by the Capital Market Authority. They also submitted visual content demonstrating how they would contribute to promoting financial literacy in the UAE, in addition to completing an interview with Sanadak’s management.

Selected applicants are provided with professional production tools, including advanced filming equipment, such as cameras, tripods, lighting setups and audio equipment. These resources enable them to produce high quality digital content, strengthen their digital presence, and build sustainable platforms in financial content creation.

Global Money Week is an annual international campaign organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to promote financial literacy among children and youth, empowering them to make well-informed financial decisions. This aligns with Sanadak’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial awareness across society, supporting financial inclusion and proactive consumer protection in the UAE.